Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 8,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 227,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.