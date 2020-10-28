Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CVE opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.75. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

