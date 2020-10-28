Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading 12.5% Higher

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) traded up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 4,257,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,583,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Dawson James cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Celsion Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

