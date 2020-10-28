Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.98. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of CE stock opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Celanese by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Celanese by 11.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

