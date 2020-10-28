CECO Environmental (CECE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECE opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $262.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $605,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,490,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

