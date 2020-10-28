CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. CBTX has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBTX by 17.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBTX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

