CBRE Group (CBRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CBRE Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.