Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

CWST opened at $57.34 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

