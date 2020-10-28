Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Raised to $22.00 at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of CADNF opened at $12.18 on Monday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

