CareDx (CDNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNA stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $421,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,425.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

