Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.60.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57. Capstone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

