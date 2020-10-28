Capital One Financial Comments on TechnipFMC PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NYSE:FTI opened at $5.70 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 298,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 281,359 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

