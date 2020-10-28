Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) were up 7.1% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 973,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 512,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canon by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after buying an additional 538,655 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 240,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

