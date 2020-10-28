Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) were up 7.1% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 973,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 512,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.
The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
