Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $5.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of CFPUF opened at $3.65 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

