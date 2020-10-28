Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Raised to $22.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

CFPZF opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Canfor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $14.46.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

