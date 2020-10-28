Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Co. (CFP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$17.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.36. Canfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.11 and a twelve month high of C$19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

