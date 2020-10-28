Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$144.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTC.A. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$128.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE CTC.A opened at C$152.05 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.29.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.