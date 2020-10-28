Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

