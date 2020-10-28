Canaccord Genuity Increases Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $8.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Shares of STIM opened at $5.40 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
