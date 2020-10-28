Canaccord Genuity Increases Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $8.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of STIM opened at $5.40 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

