Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMBM. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $570.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.