Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 402,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

