Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$2.26 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$2.47. The stock has a market cap of $742.18 million and a P/E ratio of 66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.02 million.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

