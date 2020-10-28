Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $357.71 million, a P/E ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in the new buildings construction market.

