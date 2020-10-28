Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Novanta (OTCMKTS:NOVT) Head to Head Survey

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 2 0 0 2.00

Novanta has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.42%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Novanta 6.80% 17.71% 8.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 229.83 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Novanta $626.10 million 6.35 $40.77 million $2.14 52.85

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless imaging and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, air bearings, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. It sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

