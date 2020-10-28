Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of BY stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Owen Beacom sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $142,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $29,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

