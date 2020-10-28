Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,726,000 after buying an additional 153,144 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.52 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average is $195.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.09.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

