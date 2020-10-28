Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.