Brunswick (BC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

