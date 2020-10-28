Brokers Set Expectations for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.76. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

WFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.17.

Shares of TSE:WFT opened at C$63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.62.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

