Brokers Set Expectations for Trilogy Metals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.65 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trilogy Metals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,556 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,511,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

