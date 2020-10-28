Brokers Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Sunday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

