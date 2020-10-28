Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

