Brokers Set Expectations for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of GBCI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

