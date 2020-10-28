Brokers Set Expectations for First Financial Bankshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FFIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $2,635,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

