Brokers Set Expectations for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $733,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.