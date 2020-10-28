Brokers Offer Predictions for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of MSBI opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $329.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

