Brokers Offer Predictions for Core Laboratories’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLB. Scotiabank cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,011,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 149.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 232,010 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

