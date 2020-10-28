Brokers Offer Predictions for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.05 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 322,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,164,000 after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at about $7,688,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

