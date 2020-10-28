Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

UBSI opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.