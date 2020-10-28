Brokers Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

