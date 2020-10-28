Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 256.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

