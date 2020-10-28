Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equinox Gold Cp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold Cp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold Cp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $11.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.