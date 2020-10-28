Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Viasat by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Viasat by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

