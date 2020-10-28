Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viasat.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Viasat by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Viasat by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.
Viasat stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.
Read More: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.