Brokerages Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.38). Urogen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($6.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.59) to ($5.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $52,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,831,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

