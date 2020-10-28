Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE RS opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.