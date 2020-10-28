Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. MAXIMUS posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $467,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS opened at $65.60 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.