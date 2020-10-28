Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

