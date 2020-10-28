Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

BR stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $146.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $2,144,713.52. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 174.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 343,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $15,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

