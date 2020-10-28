Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.23-5.53 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BR opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $146.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $1,035,833.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

