Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 545,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,064,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,770 shares of company stock valued at $210,859,793. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $359.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

